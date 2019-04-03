Delhi schedule of 'Love Aaj Kal 2' wrapped up

New Delhi: The Delhi schedule of the upcoming film "Love Aaj Kal 2", starring actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, has concluded.

Kartik on Wednesday shared a video on Instagram, where he and the film's director Imtiaz Ali were seen dancing on the number "Ahun ahun" from the original film "Love Aaj Kal".

"'Ahun ahun ahun'... Imtiaz Ali... And it's a wrap for us! Schedule 1... Exactly after a month. Thank you Delhi for all the love... And we missed you Sara Ali Khan," Kartik captioned the video.

"Love Aaj Kal", a romantic-comedy film, released in 2009. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor in key roles.

The sequel is scheduled to hit the screens next year.