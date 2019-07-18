close

Kabir Singh

Despite fresh releases, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh continues to pull crowd at theatres

'Kabir Singh' has turned out to be one of the most successful films of the year. And despite facing competition from Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30', the film seems to be enjoying a roaring success at the ticket counter.

Despite fresh releases, Shahid Kapoor&#039;s Kabir Singh continues to pull crowd at theatres

New Delhi: Despite being in the third week of its release, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' continues to dominate the Box Office. The film has crushed the records of Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and has crossed the 250 crore at the Box Office. 

'Kabir Singh' has turned out to be one of the most successful films of the year. And despite facing competition from Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30', the film seems to be enjoying a roaring success at the ticket counter. The film currently stands with a net collection of Rs 264.74 crore.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collection of the film, writing, "#KabirSingh continues to trend very well, despite the reduction in screens... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.60 cr, Wed 1.55 cr. Total: ₹ 264.74 cr. India biz." 

In 'Kabir Singh', the fresh on-screen pairing of Kiara and Shahid proved to be a big hit, leaving the fans impressed. The film released on June 21, 2019.

'Kabir Singh' is an official Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' which featured Vivek Devarakonda as a lead. It is helmed by Sandeep Vanga who directed the original. Shahid is said to have delivered his career-best performance in the film. 

It tells the story of a hot-headed surgeon who goes on a self-destruction path after his girlfriend marries someone else. 

