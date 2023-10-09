trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673055
NewsEntertainmentMovies
JAWAN

Despite New Releases, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Maintains Incredible Hold, Collects Rs 1117 Crore Globally

Jawan has successfully proved itself a strong player at the box office in India. Its collection figures are continually making a stronghold at the box office. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 05:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Despite New Releases, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Maintains Incredible Hold, Collects Rs 1117 Crore Globally Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Calling Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan an unstoppable force won't be any wrong. Starring King Khan, the film is indeed ruling the box office like a king. As the film is running in its 5th week now, it seems to have seen no effect of the new releases. Even after the arrival of many films, Jawan is standing strong with its rising box-office collection with 1117.36 Cr. gross box office collection globally and 626.37 Cr. in India. 

Jawan has successfully proved itself a strong player at the box office in India. Its collection figures are continually making a stronghold at the box office. With a monstrous collection of 626.37 Cr. in India, Jawan has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema (Original language). It collected a record-breaking 566.33 Cr. in Hindi and a fabulous 60.04 Cr. in Dubs. Additionally, looking at its collection overseas, the film is standing strong with a total of $45.39 million. Internationally, Jawan has collected 1117.36 Cr. gross box office collection. 

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train