Despite tough competition from Drishyam 2, Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's Bhediya earns Rs 28 crore in first weekend

NEW DELHI: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's werewolf drama 'Bhediya' has recorded some growth in its collection. The film, which arrived in theatres on November 25, witnessed an opening of over Rs 7 crore. It went on to collect around Rs 11.50 crore on Sunday, thus taking its first-weekend collection to Rs 28.55 crore.

'Bhediya' is directed by Amar Kaushik of 'Stree' and 'Bala' fame, and is third in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after 'Stree' and 'Roohi'. Upon its release, the film received mostly positive reviews from the audience. It is facing tough competition from Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran-starrer 'Drishyam 2', which has already been declared a Box Office blockbuster with over Rs 126 crore collections.

Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures of 'Bhediya' stating that the film has shown a growth of 11.30 per cent in its business. "#Bhediya posts a DECENT TOTAL in its opening weekend… Witnesses growth on Day 3… However, #D2 wave has affected its #BO earnings… Needs to have a strong run on weekdays to consolidate its status… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: Rs 28.55 cr. #India biz," he tweeted

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik has once again proved his mettle with 'Bhediya'. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it features Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla among others. Apart from Varun and Kriti, 'Bhediya' also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles.