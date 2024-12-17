The excitement surrounding Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films’ upcoming venture Deva has reached a fever pitch. The makers recently thrilled fans by announcing the film's release date—January 31, 2025—while also teasing Shahid Kapoor’s return to a genre that has cemented his place as a fan favorite in recent years.

An insider revealed, “This is the genre in which Shahid Kapoor has been adored the most, especially after his recent successes. The anticipation around Deva suggests it could be the first blockbuster of 2025.”

Taking to his Instagram, Shahid penned a long note and shared a monochrome mirror selfie. Have a look:

This film marks Shahid Kapoor’s grand return to the silver screen after a year-long hiatus, heightening the buzz even further. Known for his versatility and powerful performances, Shahid’s involvement in Deva has fans eagerly awaiting another masterpiece.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and jointly produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva brings together an A-list team to craft a cinematic spectacle. With Andrrews’ storytelling finesse and Kapoor’s magnetic screen presence, the film is poised to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

The film is expected to explore a blend of action, drama, and emotion—a genre Shahid has previously excelled in with blockbuster hits like Kabir Singh and Haider.

Having dominated streaming platforms with successful projects and leaving an indelible mark with his theatrical releases, Shahid Kapoor’s fans are excited to see him grace the big screen again. Deva not only signifies his return but also promises to showcase his craft in a role that could redefine his career.

With the film slated for an early 2025 release, Deva is already being hailed as a cinematic event to watch out for.