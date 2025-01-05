Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2839746https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/deva-shahid-kapoors-explosive-teaser-drops-promising-an-action-packed-thrill-ride-2839746.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
DEVA TEASER

Deva: Shahid Kapoor's Explosive Teaser Drops, Promising An Action-Packed Thrill Ride

The teaser for Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, promises an explosive action thriller filled with intense stunts, electrifying dance sequences, and a gripping storyline.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2025, 02:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Deva: Shahid Kapoor's Explosive Teaser Drops, Promising An Action-Packed Thrill Ride (Image: ZeeStudios/Youtube)

New Delhi: The much-awaited teaser of Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, has finally arrived, sending waves of excitement across fans and movie enthusiasts. Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the teaser follows the release of two gripping posters that offered fans a sneak peek into the intense world of Deva, setting the stage for the high-octane action to come.

The anticipation reached a fever pitch after the Grand Fan Event, where Shahid Kapoor interacted with his fans in a heartwarming celebration. During the event, the actor expressed his gratitude for their unwavering support, adding to the growing buzz. Now, with the teaser out, audiences are treated to a glimpse of the chaotic and electrifying world of Deva, filled with jaw-dropping action, mesmerizing dance sequences, and a gripping storyline that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Shahid Kapoor, known for his versatile acting skills, takes on a bold new role in Deva, showcasing an intense and fierce avatar. The teaser is packed with explosive fight scenes, high-speed chases, and stunning stunts that highlight Kapoor's dedication to the role. His electrifying dance moves also promise to elevate the film’s overall appeal, making it a must-watch for fans and action lovers alike.

Watch The Trailer Here:

Adding to the excitement, Deva draws inspiration from Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy, with Shahid Kapoor embodying that powerful aura in a modern twist. Directed by the acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Deva is an action thriller set to hit the big screens on January 31, 2025, and is sure to be one of the biggest films of the year.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK