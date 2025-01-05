Advertisement
DEVA MOVIE REVIEW

Deva Teaser X Review: Shahid Kapoor’s Electrifying Performance Leaves Fans Saying ‘Kya Paagalpanti Hai...’

The teaser for Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Deva has gone viral, with fans praising its high-octane action, stunning visuals, and Shahid’s intense performance.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2025, 04:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Deva Teaser X Review: Shahid Kapoor’s Electrifying Performance Leaves Fans Saying ‘Kya Paagalpanti Hai...’ (Image: X)

New Delhi: The recently released teaser for Shahid Kapoor’s highly anticipated film Deva has set social media on fire, with fans and critics calling it the "Teaser of the Year." Within minutes of its release, the teaser captured the attention of cinema lovers, sparking widespread excitement and anticipation for the film's release.

Packed with adrenaline-pumping action, breathtaking visuals, and a mesmerizing performance by Shahid Kapoor, the teaser offers a glimpse into the larger-than-life world of Deva. Shahid’s intense portrayal of the titular character, coupled with his electrifying dance moves and powerful dialogue delivery, has left netizens in awe.

The teaser also pays homage to Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, drawing inspiration from his iconic angry-young-man persona, which has only added to the excitement.

Social media is abuzz with reactions from fans who are already praising the teaser as one of the best of the year.

One user tweeted, "What a lovely teaser of Deva movie of Shahid. It's the teaser of the year....guys agree?"

Another shared, "Just watched the teaser of Shahid Kapoor’s Deva movie and baap re baap kya paagalpanti hai... seems like the year will start with a blockbuster. Anyway, I am a huge fan of Shahid. Best teaser of the year!"

Yet another fan said, "Deva teaser is mind-blowing, and I can’t get enough of it. It’s the best thing that could happen in the new year. Waah, maza aa gaya!"

One more excited user commented, "Oye hoye! Deva ka teaser dekha. Shahid is crazy only, and we love him for that. This teaser is the killer of all. Simply the best of the year!"

Directed by the acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is set to release on January 31, 2025, and is already one of the most anticipated films of the year.

