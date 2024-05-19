Advertisement
NTR JR

Devara Part 1: Makers Excite Fans With 'Fear Song' Promo !

The song is set to release on May 19, Just ahead of NTR Jr's birthday. 

|Last Updated: May 19, 2024, 10:22 AM IST|Source: ANI
Devara Part 1: Makers Excite Fans With 'Fear Song' Promo ! (Image : @JrNTR/X)

The song, titled 'Fear Song' created by Anirudh Ravichander, is set to be unveiled on NTR Jr's birthday, May 19.

The makers have unveiled the promo of the song. Dropping the promo, on social media, Team 'Devara' wrote, "#FearSong from May 19th...#Devara"

Check out the promo

Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Devara' will unfold in two parts. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The Pan-India film, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles, 'Devara: Part 1' will hit theatres on October 10.

Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, NTR Jr spoke about the magnum opus 'Devara: Part 1' and made them emotional by stating that the wait for the film would not only be worth it but would also fill them with pride. He said, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for 'Devara' will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

In the coming months, NTR Jr will also be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2'.

