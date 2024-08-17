Advertisement
Devara-Part 1: Saif Ali Khan's First Look As 'Bhaira' Revealed!

NTR Arts has officially released a short video showcasing Saif Ali Khan's character in the film.

|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2024, 11:44 AM IST|Source: ANI
Devara-Part 1: Saif Ali Khan's First Look As 'Bhaira' Revealed! (Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: On the occasion of Saif Ali Khan's birthday, the makers of the much-anticipated Jr NTR-starrer 'Devara - Part 1' shared a glimpse of Saif's character, Bhaira.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is handling the theatrical distribution of the film in the northern region, had earlier teased fans with a picture of Saif on his Instagram, hinting at revealing the actor's look.

Now, NTR Arts has officially released a short video showcasing Saif Ali Khan's character in the film.

In the 52-second action-packed video, Saif's character, Bhaira, is seen dominating a wrestling match, brutally defeating his opponent, with blood covering the ground.

The clip also shows Bhaira enjoying and dancing with his clan, hinting at his powerful and fierce persona in the movie.

''His hunt will be legendary. Presenting @saifalikhanpataudiworld as #Bhaira from the world of #Devara,'' the makers wrote along with the video.

Saif will play the lead antagonist in the film. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor in the female lead role and also marks the Tollywood debut for both Saif and Janhvi, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's presentation, 'Devara: Part 1' is set to release on September 27, 2024.

