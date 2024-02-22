New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor is set to dominate the silver screen in 2024 with an impressive array of projects spanning various genres, showcasing her versatility and dedication to her craft. From making her stellar debut in the South Indian film industry to sports drama to romantic comedy, and even a mythological epic, Janhvi is all set to enthrall and entertain audiences like never before, solidifying her position as one of Bollywood’s most promising and versatile actors. As audiences brace themselves for this cinematic rollercoaster, it’s safe to say that 2024 is undoubtedly the year of JK.

Devara - with Junior NTR

Janhvi ventures into uncharted territory with ‘Devara’, marking her debut in the South Indian film industry. The film adds an intriguing layer of nostalgia as it brings her alongside Junior NTR, whose grandfather shared the screen with Janhvi's legendary mother-actress, Sridevi, in the past. The movie promises to be a cultural amalgamation, showcasing Janhvi's ability to transcend linguistic boundaries.

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi – with Rajkummar Rao

In ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’, Janhvi takes on the role of a cricketer, showcasing her commitment to authenticity by undergoing a rigorous two-year training regimen. Her dedication to getting into the skin of her character will surely add a layer of realism, making the audience connect with the sports drama. With this project, Janhvi is set to redefine the portrayal of athletes on the big screen.

Karna – with Pan-India superstar Suriya

Janhvi’s cinematic journey in 2024 includes a mythological epic titled ‘Karna’, where she shares the screen with South Indian superstar Suriya. This project not only showcases her ability to seamlessly transition across genres but also highlights her ambition to take on challenging and diverse roles. ‘Karna’ promises to be a visual spectacle, with Janhvi adding her unique charm to Indian mythology.

Ulajh - with Gulshan Devaiah & Roshan Mathew among many others.

Janhvi Kapoor has completed filming for the upcoming patriotic thriller 'Ulajh' in which she plays an Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer. 'Ulajh' follows the journey of a young IFS officer (Kapoor) belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – with Varun Dhawan

Adding to her already power-packed lineup, under the prestigious banner of Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor joins forces with Varun Dhawan for the first time in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, scheduled to release next year. The film, backed by Dharma Productions, promises to be a delightful romantic comedy, with Janhvi essaying a character (touted to be as significant as Alia Bhatt's in ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya’). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Janhvi's career as she continues to work with industry stalwarts.