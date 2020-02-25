Devi trailer review: Kajol and 8 other fierce women present a unique tale of sisterhood

Short film: Devi

Cast: Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Rashaswini Dayama

Release Date: March 2

Trailer Ratings: 3/5

Brief, yet on point, the trailer of Kajol's upcoming short film 'Devi' will keep you glued to your seats for one minute. Kajol who has teamed up with actresses Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Rashaswini Dayama for 'Devi', which celebrates sisterhood.

The trailer shows Kajol and the others sitting in one room. The video briefly reveals everyone's traits and personalities and reveals they are all frustrated for being locked inside a room, but Kajol calms them down and makes them recall how frightened they were when they all came there first.

'Devi' appears to be a powerful short film and the ensemble cast of such wonderful actresses speak a thousand words.

Unveiling the video on social media, Kajol wrote, "9 fierce women, 9 different backgrounds, 1 stark reality. Here's a glimpse of what happens when these women are put together in a room! Stay tuned for our short film 'Devi'."

'Devi' has been both directed and written by Priyanka Banerjee and produced by Ryan Stephen and Niranjan Iyengar.

'Devi' will release on March 2.

Kajol was last seen opposite husband Ajay Devgn in their blockbuster period-drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.