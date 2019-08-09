Dhaakad teaser: Kangana Ranaut's fierce first look is bloody intense! Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood 'queen' Kangana Ranaut is known to stun the audiences with her power-packed performance on celluloid. The actress will next be seen in 'Dhaakad', a film by director Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai.

The makers have released the first look teaser of the movie and in every sense of the word, it is bloody intense.

Watch it here:

Kangana can be seen in totally Rambo mode with heavy mean machine rolling out bullets like popcorns. She not only looks ferocious in her new avatar but also ups the intrigue level.

The film will hit the screens in Diwali 2020. The movie is an action entertainer starring Kangana in the titular role. Other cast details are yet to be announced.

Reportedly, the makers are planning to get on board a prominent action director from Hollywood for acing the stunt sequences. The film is likely to shot extensively in across India, South East Asia, the Middle East and Europe reportedly.

Kangana was last seen in 'Judgementall Hai Kya' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film was backed by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The movie was hailed for its performances by critics.

