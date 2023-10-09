Dhak Dhak: Fatima Sana Shaikh Takes A Road Trip Of Self-Discovery

New Delhi: Having always impressed the audience with her impeccable performances in her films, Fatima Sana Shaikh is on her way to delivering yet another one. The trailer of her upcoming film 'Dhak Dhak' has been released and nothing to doubt Fatima is leading her way ahead with an immensely intriguing story and an interesting character.

Bringing a never seen before avatar, the actress is seen riding on the bike on the road of self-discovery with a bunch of other talented actors

'Dhak Dhak' trailer showcases Fatima as a travel blogger, Sky. Carrying a bold, fierce, and modern personality, the actress seems to have stepped into this new character effortlessly piquing the excitement to watch her in the film. The trailer of 'Dhak Dhak' has indeed come as an absolute treat for Fatima's fans. It would be exciting to see the actress in this new coming-of-age drama along with a bunch of talented actresses like Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi featuring with her.

It is to be noted that that 'Dhak Dhak' is the maiden production of actress Taapsee Paanu. The film will bring a never-seen-before story of four women, all different from each other, and daring to ride bikes to world's highest motorable road, the Khardungla Pass. The film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles.

Apart from 'Dhak Dhak', Fatima has interesting films in her future line. She will be next seen in Sam Bahadur and 'Metro.. In Dino'.