Dharmendra Showers Praises On Kartik Aaryan, Says, 'His Face Has Innocence And...'

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the most sought-after actors in Indian cinema. While the actor has a great fan following amongst audiences, he is equally loved and appreciated amongst the film fraternity. Recently, veteran actor Dharmendra praised Kartik Aaryan for his honesty and innocence.

The iconic Dharmendra says, "It is far easier to play larger-than-life characters than real-life characters." The veteran actor continued saying “He is a hardworking, sincere young man. Usske chehre main. ek masoomivat aur imaandari hai (his face communicates an innocence and honesty). My fans like me for the same qualities."

See the post shared by Kartik Aaryan

Kartik's character in the film Satya Prem Ki Katha, is of a working-class man who with his clothes and mannerisms, represents the common man's spirit and determination. The actor will be seen in the working man's look in Satyaprem Ki Katha for which he is currently shooting. He also shared a sweet silhouette from the sets of the film as he had a heart-wrenching day at shoot.

Up ahead, Kartik will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's untitled next. He made his debut in Bollywood with Luv Ranjan’s ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh. Kartik Aaryan has turned out to be one of the most successful actors in the recent times after the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.