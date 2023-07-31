Dharmendra Spills The Beans On Kissing Shabana Azmi In 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is the new talk of the town. Apart from the dynamic leading cast, the movie also stars veteran actors known for their stellar performances - Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Post the release of RRKPK, social media just cannot stop obsessing over Dharmendra's kissing scene with Shabana.

In an interview with News18, Dharmendra opened up and said, “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it.”

The 87-year-old actor further told News18, "When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I will do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot.”



Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's shooting experience, Dharmendra said, “I always feel that I could have done better (laughs). But Karan has made a fantastic film and he is such a good director. It was my first collaboration with him and I thoroughly enjoyed it. All the actors have performed really well. Ranveer is terrific and Alia is such a natural actor. Shabana is great in the film and so is Jaya who I always refer to as my Guddi. The film has been released and I hope people go and watch the film in theaters and continue to shower their love.”



