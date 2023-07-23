trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639546
Dhindhora Baje Re: KJo Teases New Song From Alia-Ranveer's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

The clip shows Alia and Ranveer dancing at a giant Durga Puja pandal. The duo is seen twinning in traditional red attires. 

Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 08:58 PM IST|Source: ANI

Dhindhora Baje Re: KJo Teases New Song From Alia-Ranveer's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: There are few people who can match up to Ranveer Singh's energy and actor Alia Bhatt is surely one of them. On Sunday, the makers of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' dropped the teaser of the film's new song 'Dhindhora Baje Re'.

The clip shows Alia and Ranveer dancing at a giant Durga Puja pandal. The duo is seen twinning in traditional red attires. Sharing the song's link, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, "#DhindhoraBajeRe… Song Out Tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas this Friday."

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Ranveer also dropped the teaser on his Instagram account. "Revel in Love," he captioned the post. The song's teaser has left fans excited. "Woahhh.... love the energy," a social media user commented. "Can't wait," another one wrote.

The song is sung by Darshan Raval and will be out on Monday.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' marks filmmaker Karan Johar's comeback after seven years. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the film, which will hit the theatres on July 28.

The movie promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. 

