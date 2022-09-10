Dhokha Round D Corner trailer OUT! R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana star in a twisted tale

New Delhi: T-Series has unveiled the trailer of their upcoming thriller film ‘Dhokha Round D Corner’ starring R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumaar, and Aparshakti Khurana in prominent roles. The film promises to be a multi-perspective thriller in which we see different versions of the same story narrated by different people.

The trailer begins with Sanchi played by Khushalii Kumar asking Aparshakti Khurana who plays a terrorist to kill her husband Yatharth (played by R. Madhavan) when he comes to save her along with the money asked by the terrorist. It then flashes back to the time when Yatharth and Sanchi fell in love and got married. In the events unfolding later, we see that the terrorist captures Sanchi inside the house and Yatharth along with the police attempts to save her. However, there are several events at play as Sanchi and Yatharth doesn’t seem to be the perfect couple. While in one instance, it seems that she is mentally-ill, there might be a possibility that Yatharth had been drugging his wife all this time. What happens when all these perspective meet? This is the question it poses in front of the audience.

Taking to his Instagram story, Aparshakti Khurana wrote, “Aakhir kis par karein vishwas? Yahaan toh har chehre par hai jhooth ka naqaab.”

The trailer of the film thus promises that it will be a gripping thriller. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film will release on 23rd September, clashing with Dulquer Salmaan starrer ‘Chup - Revenge of the artist’ at the box office.