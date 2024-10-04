Dhoom 4: Fans Eagerly Anticipate Kriti Sanon And Ranbir Kapoor’s Pairing Says 'Manifesting It So Badly!'

New Delhi: Fans are rallying for the much-anticipated pairing of Kriti Sanon and Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming action thriller 'Dhoom 4'. The fervor among netizens has surged, with many taking to social media to express their desire to see the duo share the screen in this iconic franchise.

National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon has been captivating audiences with her stellar performances, taking on diverse and challenging roles in films such as 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', alongside Shahid Kapoor, and the highly anticipated 'Crew', which features Bollywood heavyweights Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. With her star on the rise, fans are eagerly awaiting her potential collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor in 'Dhoom 4'.

The buzz around this pairing has reached a fever pitch, as fans have launched a petition urging Yash Raj Films to cast Kriti alongside Ranbir. One enthusiastic fan tweeted, "petition to cast kriti sanon and ranbir kapoor in dhoom 4 the slayy is gonna be insaneee!"

petition to cast kriti sanon and ranbir kapoor in dhoom 4 the slayy is gonna be insaneee! pic.twitter.com/YOf7UwSWBr — . (@lomlsanon) October 1, 2024

Others joined in the excitement, with one user proclaiming, "They will make hottest pair if this happens @yrf @yashrajfilmstalent do the needful" Another fan expressed their unwavering support, saying, "Ranbir is already confirmed. Day 4 of manifesting @kritisanon as a female lead."

The anticipation for this potential on-screen pairing is palpable, with one fan commenting, “Now that Ranbir has been casted in Dhoom 4 fulfil my wish on Kriti starring opposite him in the film”

Now that Ranbir has been casted in Dhoom 4 fulfil my wish on Kriti starring opposite him in the film — aleena (@aleena_112000) October 4, 2024

With Ranbir already confirmed for the film, many are convinced that Kriti would be the perfect choice for the female lead. “Manifesting daily Kriti Sanon in Dhoom4 now that Ranbir has been confirmed The chemistry will be epic” one netizen wrote.

Manifesting daily Kriti Sanon in Dhoom4 now that Ranbir has been confirmed The chemistry will be epic — Joseph Aldrich Fernandes (@JosephAldrichF1) October 4, 2024

As the excitement grows, another user stated, “KRITI SANON IS THE BEST ACTRESS FOR DHOOM 4! THERES NO DOUBT ABOUT THAT”

KRITI SANON IS THE BEST ACTRESS FOR DHOOM 4! THERES NO DOUBT ABOUT THAT — Bollywood addict (@bollywood265312) October 4, 2024

Kriti Sanon is not only making waves with her performances but also has her production debut 'Do Patti' on the horizon, alongside an exciting lineup of undisclosed projects. As fans continue to rally for this dream pairing, the Bollywood world waits with bated breath to see if their wishes will be fulfilled in 'Dhoom 4'.