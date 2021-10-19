Dia Mirza and Madhavan's Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein clocks 20 years, 5 dialogues which are still relatable!

New Delhi: Pooja Entertainment’s romantic offering ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ (RHTDM) completed 20 years on October 19, 2021. The film was released back in 2001 and marked the debut of Dia Mirza and R Madhavan in Bollywood. It was directed by Gautham Menon and boasted some memorable ditties by Harris Jayaraj. Saif Ali Khan played NRI Rajeev in the movie.

It was a huge musical hit with fans still humming its soothing numbers such as the title track of Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Zara Zara, Dil Ko Tum Se Pyaar Hua among others. Today, as RHTDM clocks 20 years, let's take a look at its TOP 5 famous dialogues:

1) Ek Ladki Dekhi Bilkul Bijli Ki Tarah... One Flash... Ek Chamak Aur Mein Apna Dil Kho Baitha

2) Kuch Mulakatein Yaadein Chhod Jaati Hai Aur Kuchh Vade

3) Saccha Pyar Kabhi Khali Haath Wapas Nahin Aata Hai

4) Jab Kisi Ladki Se Pyar Ho Jata Hai Na... Toh Dil Ke Channel Per Bas Ek Hi Program Chalta Hai... Just Mohabbat

5) Bus Ab Ek Hi Tamanna Hai... Rehna Hai Uske Dil Mein

Dia Mirza took to her Twitter account and wrote: It’s been 20 years since my debut! What an amazing journey this has been. Humbling, gratifying, challenging. I hope to continue to learn and grow as an artist. Thank YOU all for your love and generosity. And a big thank you to Team Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein #20YearsOfRHTDM

And Maddy aka R Madhavan also expressed his love towards the movie which made him a nation's heartthrob.