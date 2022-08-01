NewsEntertainmentMovies
AKSHAY KUMAR

Dibyendu Bhattacharya joins Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'The Capsule Gill'

A source close to the film shared that, "The actors are currently shooting for the film in the United Kingdom at the picturesque locations of York and Salby. Their working hours are quite hectic as the team wants to complete the schedule on time with shooting going on for about 10-15 hours everyday.” 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The film starring Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, is currently being shot in London and is based on real-life incidents.
  • The film also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Arif Zakaria, Pawan Malhotra and Kumud Mishra.

New Delhi: The film starring Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Arif Zakaria, Pawan Malhotra and Kumud Mishra is currently being shot in London and is based on real-life incidents.

The source further adds, “The film is about a real-life incident wherein an engineer Jaswant Gill saved many lives in a West Bengal Coal mine. The film’s ensemble cast consists of  actors like Akshay Kumar, Parineeta Chopra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Arif Zakaria, Pawan Malhotra and Kumud Mishra. Capsule Gill is a performance-oriented film and will show many from the ensemble in a new light! The film will also be wrapping the first schedule of the mega budgeted project soon.”

