Did Farhan Akhtar Drop 'Don 3' Hint Already? Ranveer Singh To Replace Shah Rukh Khan Say Reports

Don 3 News: Several fans showcased their disappointment over SRK not returning back as Don.

Last Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 12:24 PM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s latest post on Instagram has raised a lot of speculations around the third part of the hit franchise ‘Don’. On Tuesday, Farhan shared a motion poster which reads, “3. A new era begins.”

Well, it seems like the filmmaker is finally all set to announce ‘Don 3’ after a long wait. Earlier, at several fan events and on social media fans have been asking the ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ director about an update on ‘Don 3’ and it looks like the makers will soon be making an official announcement of the film.

Recently several reports suggested that actor Shah Rukh Khan will not be returning for the third instalment of the franchise and actor Ranveer Singh will be seen replacing him in ‘Don 3’.
Although an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Soon after Farhan shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

A fan commented, “Wow Don3??? If it’s SRK then it will be awesome coz no one can do better than Shahrukh.”

Several fans showcased their disappointment over SRK not returning back as Don. A fan wrote, “No SRK no DON 3.” “No one can match SRK,” a fan wrote.

'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, it’s sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in ‘Don 2’.

Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. 

