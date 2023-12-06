Did Jaya Bachchan Do ANIMAL Action To Quite Paps? WATCH

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda is all set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film, The Archies. The entire Bachchan family is beaming with happiness as their lad embarks on his professional journey. The film will be released on Netflix on December 7, 2023. However, before the film hit the streaming platform, the makers of the movie hosted a star-studded premiere night, which was attended by the popular faces of the industry. Agastya's nani, Jaya also arrived at the event along with the former actress, Tina Ambani.

Jaya Bachchan Arrives At The Premiere Of Agastya Nanda's Debut Film, The Archies With Tina Ambani

On December 5, 2023, the makers of the film, The Archies hosted a star-studded premiere night, which was attended by popular B-town celebrities. Moreover, Agastya Nanda's nani, Jaya Bachchan also graced the event to extend her support for her grandson. In videos and pictures from the event, the veteran actress can be seen posing for the paparazzi along with the former actress, Tina Ambani. For the event, Jaya Bachchan donned an off-white-hued kaftan set that featured golden sequin work all over it.

At the premiere, the Bachchan-Nanda family posed together for the paparazzi. However, when photographers urged Jaya Bachchan to pose, she responded with a slight outburst, saying, “Don’t shout.” Despite her initial reaction, she eventually joined the family for a collective pose.

"Don't shout," says Jaya Bachchan posing with Tina Ambani at a movie screening! pic.twitter.com/YpNPwQOgsU — Filmy Glyph (@FilmyGlyph) December 5, 2023

Netizens reacted to Jaya Bachchan's outburst and wrote, "The ENTIRE Bachchan clan comes together to support #AgastyaNanda at #TheArchies screening Jaya Bachchan ji in her element that 'chillao mat’”.

Some Others Also Reacted And Said:

Agastya Nanda's Acting Debut

Talking about Jaya Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, unlike his mother, Shweta Bachchan and sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, the handsome hunk chose to follow the path of his nana-nani. The actor will be making his debut with The Archies, a film which is set in the 1960s, and based on friendship, love, and heartbreak among teenagers from the same school. Apart from Agastya, the film also features Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi Kapoor.