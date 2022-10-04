Did Varun Dhawan spill the beans on Sara Ali Khan’s next? Read on

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan will play the lead in the next Amazon Original Movie 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', which begins production this month. Varun Dhawan just made the announcement in keeping with his vow to give fans and viewers 'never heard before' updates on Prime Video's upcoming projects.

Varun disclosed Sara Ali Khan will play a brave, lion-hearted freedom fighter in a fictitious story set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942 in his distinctive, unmistakable way.

Here is the video:

Ae Watan Mere Watan, a thriller drama based on actual events, has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer. The film is directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as co-producer. The Amazon Original Movie will be available to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories upon its release.

On the work front for Varun Dhawav, the actor who was last seen in the superhit film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' has a number of films in hand. It includes names such as 'Bhediya', a comedy horror which is being helmed by Amar Kaushik; 'Bawaal', a romantic drama which will see him act alongside actress Janhvi Kapoor; and 'Ekkis' among others.