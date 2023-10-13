Did You Know Actress Kriti Sanon Learned To Ride Bike For Her Film 'Ganapath'?

New Delhi: The much-awaited actioner 'Ganapath' promises to be a visual spectacle like never seen before to the masses. Having received an extraordinary response to the teaser, trailer, and song, the film is a hot property among the masses. Ganapath's leading lady, Kriti Sanon's completely new avatar has piqued the interest of the masses, and they are excited to see the new shade of actress in the film.

The trailer-teaser presents the actress riding a bike for the first time in her career, and everyone is gaga over it. The actress learned to bike ride to get prepared for her character. It is anticipated that Kriti Sanon will be doing some thrilling bike riding stunts.

Besides bike learning, Kriti Sanon also went for a rigorous training session where she got herself prepared for the action sequences in the film. The actress had done nine months of training sessions to get into the shape of the character.

Tiger Shroff's and Kriti Sanon's jaw-dropping action sequences is what 'Ganapath' boasts of. To add more intrigue to the world of 'Ganapath', the film has the everlasting screen presence of legendary Amitabh Bachchan as well.

Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.