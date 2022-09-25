Did you know: Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya played a special part in 'Ponniyin Selvan 1'

New Delhi: Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS: I) is all set to release on September 30. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram and Trisha Krishnan. This film marks actor Aishwarya's reunion with Mani Ratnam after 12 years. In PS: I, Aish plays the role of Nandini, a Pazhuvoor queen.

Actors have kick-started movie promotions and at the press conference recently, Aishwarya told News18 about her daughter, Aaradhya's reaction after watching her play a queen.

She said, "She was enthralled and seeing a period drama is always exciting. She did get the opportunity to visit the sets and she was mesmerised and I could see that in her eyes."

Further, she added, "I have an admiration of working with Mani sir and I have seen Aaradhya has a lot of respect him and in awe of him and what excited her most was the day when she was on the set and Mani sir gave her the opportunity to say 'action'."

"She couldn’t get over it. She told me, ‘Sir, gave me the opportunity to do this,’ and she was simply stunned and so were we. And I told her that none of us had got that opportunity, so it is one of my most cherished memory. It is really precious and she values it immensely. And I am sure that after she grows up, it will become a much-cherished memory for her," she concluded.

'Ponniyin Selvan: I' is the first part of a two-part franchise that has been shot on a massive budget of 500 crore rupees. The ensemble star cast of the film includes Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. The film’s soundtrack has been composed by AR Rahman, while it has been shot by Ravi Varman.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on 30th September 2022 and will be the first Tamil film to be screened in IMAX theatres.