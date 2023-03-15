Did You Know Dimple Kapadia Slapped Ranbir Kapoor 15-20 Times For A Scene In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?

New Delhi: While the audience is showering immense love for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', the onscreen bond and mother-son chemistry between Dimple Kapadia and Ranbir Kapoor is being hailed by the audience in the film. As their fun and playful kind of relationship is winning hearts all over, we got to know an interesting anecdote from the sets of TJMM about Dimple Kapadia and Ranbir Kapoor.

As we know, the film has a scene in which Ranbir Kapoor gets slapped by Dimple Kapadia but what’s interesting is that particular shot took 15-20 retakes. Well, what we know is that Luv Ranjan got the perfect shot in the second take itself, but just to tease the team, he said one more take, repeatedly for 15-20 times. This made everyone ask Dimple Kapadia if she was slapping Ranbir in real and wondered if Ranbir actually got slapped at least once, which turns out to be like Ranbir's timing was so perfect that he was ducking the slap at the right time.

Reacting to this, Dimple Kapadia gave a hilarious response saying, He is Rishi Kapoor's son and he knows his timing very well. Well, this indeed talks a lot about Ranbir's proficiency as an actor and does reflect a kind of understanding he shares with his co-stars.

Moreover, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ has successfully maintained a steady growth at the box office having collected 82.31 Cr. Net in 7 days across India. ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar is running successfully in theatres.