Did you know: Jackie Shroff Joined 'Ganapath Ka Gang' For Trailer Launch Even Before The Release

Jackie Shroff was a part of Ganapath Ka Gang and a big fan of Ganapath A Hero Is Born. Taking to his social media, Jackie Shroff also launched the trailer of the film before its official launch along with the fans. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 07:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Did you know: Jackie Shroff Joined 'Ganapath Ka Gang' For Trailer Launch Even Before The Release Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Pooja Entertainment's 'Ganapath A Hero Is Born' has been in the headlines ever since its announcement. Elevating the much-hyped excitement of the audience, the makers released the power-packed trailer that opened up the door to the whole new world of Ganapath. The trailer is indeed very special in itself as it had been launched by the fans much before its official release making it one of its kind. But, the madness of the trailer is not just limited to the fans it has also ruled over the heart of Jackie Shroff who has also released the trailer. 

While sharing the poster, he jotted down the caption, "Gear up Gang! Kyunki aa gaya hai Ganapath Ka Trailer, hamari taraf se sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye... Toh tayyar ho jao to show the power of Ganapath ka Gang and create history by launching the trailer @tigerjackieshroff @kritisanon Go on and be the one to launch the #Ganapath Trailer. Share kariye yeh trailer on your story & tag Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Entertainment, #FansLaunchGanapath Trailer & stand a chance to win exciting prizes every 15 mins."

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

