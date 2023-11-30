Did You Know: Vedang Raina Is Making His Acting And Singing Debut With 'The Archies'

New Delhi: The entire gang of The Archies comprises some very charming newbies who foray into Bollywood with the Zoya Akhtar film. The Archies star Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja. From these young guns, Vedang seems to have a fan base of his own. Yes, he left many charmed in the trailer of his debut film The Archies, but do you know there is more to this?

The Archies not just marks Vedang's debut as an actor but as a singer too. The actor who plays Reggie Mantle in the film has lent his voice to the song Everyone Is Politics. The song is a groovy, peppy number that literally gets you hooked. Everything Is Politics has gotten music from Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy, and is quite a mood lifter.

Even before his debut, Vedang gained the new chocolate boy image in Bollywood. He has left many smitten with his charm in The Archies and is reportedly doing another big project with Alia Bhatt next. All ready to prove his mettle as an actor, Vedang has set heartbeats racing already.