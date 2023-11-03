Did You Know: Shefali Shah Has Won Best Actress Award For Three Of Us

New Delhi: Shefali Shah is one of the most prolific actresses in Bollywood and holds a distinct charm, grabbing the spotlight in every project she appears in. Having delivered rock-solid performances in 'The Human', 'Jalsa', 'Doctor G', 'Darlings' and many more, the actress has been nominated for an Emmy Award for her exceptional performance in 'Delhi Crime' this year. In the meanwhile, she is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, 'Three Of Us' which is releasing in cinemas this Friday, on November 3, 2023.

The film presents Shefali Shah in the character of 'Shailja', and the recently released trailer has received an extremely positive response and audiences cannot wait to see Shefali in this new avatar of hers.

Prior to the theatrical release, did you know that the film 'Three Of Us' has already made waves in some of the prominent film festivals and one of them is the Indo-German Film Festival. The film has been screened in the festival and has received a unanimous response and Shefali Shah won the Best Actress Award for her nuanced performance in the film 'Three Of Us'.

The film 'Three Of Us' presents Shefali Shah in a completely different role, and this is purely the result of her outstanding talent that has made her won this prestigious award for Best Actress.

Be it the theatrical medium or the digital platform, Shefali booms every platform with her exceptional talent in which she works.