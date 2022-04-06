हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Did you know Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 has been shot at 5 global destinations?

Bollywood’s renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala surely knows where to invest money in order to woo his audience.

Did you know Tiger Shroff&#039;s Heropanti 2 has been shot at 5 global destinations?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood’s renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala surely knows where to invest money in order to woo his audience.

After roping in some of Hollywood’s biggest action directors to work on the action sequences for ‘Heropanti 2’, the producer also spared no cost in mounting the film on a mega-scale which included filming at some prime international locations.

 

Shot in England, India, Russia, Thailand, and Abu Dhabi, Heropanti 2 promises to take audiences on a visual journey of some of the most scenic, exclusive locations and hidden gems apart from having every other ingredient of a wholesome action-entertainer.

After films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, trio Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff and director Ahmed Khan are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2. This time around the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

 

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tiger Shroffheropanti 2global destinationsSajid NadiadwalaBollywood producerTara Sutaria
Next
Story

Urvashi Rautela starrer 'Dil Hai Gray' to hit theatres in July 2022, film also features Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi

Must Watch

PT10M35S

Ukraine War: 300 killed in Bucha, Russia denies genocide allegations