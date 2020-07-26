Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film gets biggest opening ever on Disney+ Hotstar

New Delhi: 'Dil Bechara', Sushant Singh Rajput's final film, got the biggest opening ever when it released on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar. A tweet by Disney+ Hotstar read, "A film that will always be etched in the hearts of all Bollywood fans. Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever."

Even ahead of its release, 'Dil Bechara' ruled the trends list all over social media, and soon after it hit the screens, the film got an IMDb rating of 9.8.

'Dil Bechara', also starring Sanjana Sanghi, has received a whole lot of love from people across the globe and from the critics too.

Sushant, as Manny, touched everyone's heart and Sanjana, who starred as Kizie, with her innocence. Sushant lit up the screens one final time and we could not hold back our tears.

'Dil Bechara' narrates the story of Kizie and Manny, both helplessly in love with each other, but their story didn't have a happy ending.

'Dil Bechara' is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. It also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.