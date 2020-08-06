'Dil Bechara' to me wasn't just another film: Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Sanjana Sanghi

Mumbai: Newcomer Sanjana Sanghi says Dil Bechara, her film with Sushant Singh Rajput, was special because it was a journey she partook with the late actor to show the audience a romance of two star-crossed lovers.

"We have received umpteen love and positivity from our fans during the release of the movie," said the actress about audience reaction to the film, which has been noted for her beautiful on-screen chemistry with Sushant.

"The movie to me wasn't just another film; it was an experience and a journey I partook to show the audience a romance of two star-crossed lovers," she said.

"As an actor, I personally felt a lot of the emotions that my character Kizie underwent. Every nuance, every reaction that my character has evoked on-screen is something that I have felt personally while we were shooting the movie," she added.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, "Dil Bechara" is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit "The Fault In Our Stars", which is based on John Green's 2012 bestseller of the same name.

Chhabra is overwhelmed by the response that the audience is showing to Sushant and Sanjana's characters, adding that he will forever be grateful for the "power-packed performances" of the two stars, as well as others in the cast and crew.

"I am thrilled that the audience felt an instant connection with the characters and storyline. I would also like to mention the tremendous support, I have received from the film fraternity during the release of the movie," the filmmaker said, adding: "I will forever be grateful to AR Rahman Sir for the beautiful music, Saif Ali Khan for his fabulous cameo, Sanjana and Sushant for their power-packed performances filled with a roller-coaster of emotions, and the entire cast and crew for giving it their 100 percent throughout this journey," he said.