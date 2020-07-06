'Dil Bechara' trailer: Of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's story of friendship, love and heartbreak

New Delhi: It's finally here. The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's much-awaited film 'Dil Bechara' was released on Monday afternoon and trust us when we say it will give you goosebumps. The film narrates the story of Immanuel Rajkumar Junior (Manny) and Kizie Basu. Kizie has cancer and Manny comes in her life has her biggest support. Together, Kizie and Manny live life to the fullest and explore it. Manny will make you fall in love with himself with his charm and sense of humour.

'Dil Bechara' is about Kizie and Manny's journey of friendship, love and heartbreak. They love each other but can't be together.

Watch the trailer of 'Dil Bechara' here. It will make you emotional with the story plot and for Sushant, as it's his last film.

'Dil Bechara' is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and streams on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.