Diljit Dosanjh And Parineeti Chopra’s Amar Singh Chamkila Becomes Most Watched Hindi Streaming Film Of 2024

New Delhi: Directed, produced and co-written by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila biopic has emerged as the most-watched Hindi streaming film of 2024 with 12.9 million views according to the mid-year report by Ormax. The movie based on the life of the iconic Punjabi folk singer, has not only celebrated his music but also brought to light the complexities of his personal life. While the film as a whole has garnered immense praise, the performances of the leads Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra stood out.

‘Panchayat’ most watched Hindi web show in first half of 2024; ‘Chamkila’ most watched filmhttps://t.co/yftXCNnFAu July 20, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh's portrayal of the charismatic yet troubled singer is nothing short of phenomenal. The actor's powerful vocals and electrifying stage presence have perfectly captured the essence of the legendary artist. Complementing Dosanjh's performance is Parineeti Chopra's stellar portrayal of Amarjot Kaur - his second wife. The portrayal was widely appreciated by fans and critics alike.

The actress took to her social media handle and expressed her happiness over the announcement.

Amar Singh Chamkila's music has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil.