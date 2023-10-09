Diljit Dosanjh To Sunanda Sharma: Punjabi Singers Who Are Giving Us The Best Of Bollywood Music

New Delhi: From the beginning of time, music has been one industry that unites different cultures and backgrounds! Among many beautifully composed and sung songs, there’s one that is buzzing and has people hit the dance floor immediately and it is undoubtedly Punjabi music.

Punjabi songs and singers have secured a place in the hearts of millions, by giving numerous superhits and chartbusters!

Let's have a look at the five top Punjabi singers in today’s time who have given some of the best songs for eons to come!

1) Baadshah

Indian singer and rapper Baadshah is one of the leading Punjabi singers of today who has amused audiences with many of his superhit songs, one of which, is ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.’ The song from 2014's release, ‘Khoobsurat‘, has become a national party anthem! A song for all seasons and all age groups!

2) Diljit Dosanjh

Indian singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh is another very prominent name who has transported his fan following globally with his many hits! One of his most popular songs is ‘Lover’, which has also created a buzz around the world! The song has been celebrated by fans and audiences worldwide and is one of the most heard songs on YouTube, with 274 million views!

3) Sunanda Sharma

One of the most popular and celebrated names in the music world is Sunanda Sharma! Her songs have ruled charts for the longest time, and she has been everyone's favorite. Having delivered many superhits, the fans and the audiences wait for her songs with bated breath! One of her many super hits, is ‘Tere Naal Nachna’, the song by the leading singer is surely a rave song amongst fans and still continues to top the chart with 292 million views!

4) Harrdy Sandhu

Indian singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu is one of the notable names of the industry, that have given superhit songs, and ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ is one of the few songs that surely rules charts!

5) Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa is another popular singer who came into prominence with the song ‘Suit Suit’. His this song, from ‘Hindi Medium’ became an all-time chartbuster, and it took an entirely different place in the list of the Bollywood music world.