Diljit Dosanjh Wraps Up Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila Shoot, Shares Post

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor-Singer Diljit Dosanjh penned down a gratitude note as he wrapped the shoot of Imtiaz Ali's directorial 'Chamkila'. On Monday, Diljit dropped a picture with the director. Both exude rustic vibes as they cover their head with a piece of clothing.

Diljit wrote in the caption, "@imtiazaliofficial Sir Baut Pyar Ji..Baut Kuch Sikheya Tuadey Kolon."

Fans loved the innocence of the post and showered comments on Diljit's picture.

One wrote, "2 legendary artists in one frame! Wow".

Another one wrote, "Alag paaji!"

The film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band. A few days back, Parineeti shared her 'Thank You' note for the director.

Meanwhile, Parineeti is basking in the success of her film 'Uunchai', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.

Diljit, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.