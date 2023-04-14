topStoriesenglish2594742
NewsEntertainmentMovies
DINO MOREA

Dino Morea Explored His Love For Action With His Telugu Debut Agent

'Agent' is a spy thriller, directed by Surender Reddy. The film also stars Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 02:28 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Dino Morea Explored His Love For Action With His Telugu Debut Agent

Mumbai: Actor Dino Morea, who played a negative character in the web series 'The Empire', is set to essay a baddie once again in his Telugu debut film 'Agent'. The film also stars Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni. Dino's first poster from the film was unveiled on Friday. The actor also shared that he got to explore his love for action in the film.

Talking about his role and his look, the actor said: "Being a baddie is never easy, especially when people have seen you in that lover boy image for the longest. But in Agent, I got to explore my love for action."

He added: "Yes, I will be doing some high-octane action in this one. I am sure people will like this one as much as they like Shaibani Khan, in fact, even more."

'Agent' is a spy thriller, directed by Surender Reddy.

Meanwhile, Dino is also making his Malayalam debut with the film 'Bandra'. The film also stars Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?