Director Aanand L Rai Expresses Gratitude As Kangana Ranaut-R Madhavan’s ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ Clocks 12 Years

New Delhi: 12 years ago as we transitioned into spring, Aanad L Rai & Colour Yellow Productions' most iconic film ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ starring R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut witnessed a theatrical release that roared loud with its box office success. Kangana delivered yet another impactful performance and was applauded by the audience. R Madhavan once again won hearts with his stunning performance. The lead duo's on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience. The film received praise from critics & viewers alike.

Aanand L Rai & Colour Yellow Productions' Tanu Weds Manu created a buzz like no other making it one of the most successful films of the year and the most iconic ones in Indian cinema. Speaking about the film, Aanand L Rai says, "The response this beautiful story received is unmatched. The film is still relatable to a wide audience even today & that's what a beautiful story does. It leaves an impact every time. I can't believe the film has completed twelve years today. Gratitude only for all the love & support."

The film has what it took to be a successful entertainer. It was a balance of comedy, romance, and drama which ran at perfect pace with the storyline written by Himanshu Sharma with interesting twists and turns.

His latest venture into the regional cinema with Aatma pamphlet traveled across the globe & was screened at the Berlin Film Festival where a global audience appreciated the brilliant storyline. Rai is pinning India on the global map with back-to-back creatively strong stories.

Some of Aanand L Rai & Colour Yellow Productions' successful films include ‘Ranjhanaa’, ‘Tumbbad’, ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’, ‘Newton’, and ‘Manmarziyaan’ to name a few.

Following the success in the regional cinema is the recently announced second installment of one of the highest grossers of 2022, ‘Jhimma’. Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ is also in the making.