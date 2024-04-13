Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale Grateful As Article 370 Celebrates '50 Glorious Days' In Theatres

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker and two-time National Award winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale expresses heartfelt gratitude as his action political drama film "Article 370" completes a triumphant 50-day theatrical run. The poignant narrative, exploring the complexities of the political landscape, has resonated deeply with audiences, marking a significant milestone in its cinematic journey.

Jambhale shares his elation, stating, "I am overwhelmed by the response 'Article 370' has received. It's a testament to the power of storytelling and the dedication of our team. Seeing the film resonate with audiences for 50 glorious days is truly humbling."

"Article 370" continues to spark discussions and garner acclaim for its thought-provoking portrayal of contemporary issues. Jambhale's vision and the cast's compelling performances have cemented the film's place in the hearts of viewers nationwide. As the film's success story unfolds, Jambhale extends his gratitude to everyone who contributed to its journey, from the cast and crew to the audience members who embraced its message.

Directed by visionary filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhle and featuring a talented ensemble cast led by Yami Gautam Dhar and Priyamani, includes Kiran Karmarkar and Vaibhav Tatwawadi Article 370 has struck a chord with audiences by weaving together a compelling narrative that is both relevant and impactful. The film, a collaboration between Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios, holds immense anticipation for its unique storyline and stellar cast. ‘Article 370’ has made a substantial impact, crossing the Rs 100 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office.