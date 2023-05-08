Director Sudipto Sen Opens Up on 'The Kerala Story' Row, Says 'Only Those Are Protesting Who Have Not Seen It'

New Delhi: 'The Kerala Story' has been facing protests across the country due to its storyline for quite some time.

On Monday, during a media interaction filmmaker, Sudipto Sen opened up on the ongoing controversy related to his recent release film 'The Kerala Story'. Sudipto shared the backlash he and his team received after the teaser release, "We have two testimonies, if you will see them you will laugh. Once our teaser was released, one boy was constantly abusing our co-producer for the last two months. Yesterday after watching our film, the boy texted, 'I apologize to you publicly, I have no other objection.' And I too got abusive texts. So, if you guys feel that justification has not been done to the story after watching the movie, then you guys can take those two testimonials from us and you will come to know."

He added, "The days when they were protesting and today after watching our film, those people have stopped opposing us. In today's date, only those people are protesting who have not seen the film."

The film has gathered a massive response from the audiences and has minted Rs 35.25 crores in its opening weekend.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#TheKeralaStory is UNSTOPPABLE and UNSHAKABLE... PHENOMENAL biz on Day 2 and 3 makes it a SMASH-HIT...Withstands two mighty opponents: #Hollywood film #GotGVol3 and #IPL2023... Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16 cr.Total: Rs 35.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice Growth / Decline... Sat: [growth] 39.73% Sun: [growth]: 42.60% EXTRAORDINARY TRENDING... All eyes on its biz on Mon.

"The kind of reaction we are getting if you go through our Instagram and Twitter, you will see almost half of the comments are from that community, who after watching the film, are saying that this story was supposed to be said long back and they are thanking us to tell this story," Sudipto continued.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. The controversy surrounding the film started when its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. This statement triggered a heated political debate and many leaders questioned the veracity of the claim.

He added, "There are 4 girls right now they are in the same jail. The debate started over 32,000, but nowadays no one is doing that debate because after watching the film, they have realized that there is no point focusing on that 32,000. Still at the end of the film we have put a declaimer which clearly mentioned the facts."