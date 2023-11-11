trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686923
Director Sudipto Sen SPOTTED On Set With Injured Leg - PICS

A source informed, “Bastar is being shot since the past 15 days, and the relentless pace of shooting is a testament to director Sudipto Sen's unyielding commitment."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Director Sudipto Sen seems unstoppable as he forges ahead with the filming of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Bastar despite grappling with a severe leg injury. Sen's commitment is unwavering. His dedication for the project remains unyielding as he perseveres through challenging circumstances, embodying the spirit of resilience in the face of adversity. 

After delivering a game-changer film, The Kerala Story, Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma are now gearing up for their next. The trio is all set to come up with their next film together, titled, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story'.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is popularly known for his filmography with films like ‘Aankhen’, Holiday, Force, Commando, ‘Waqt’, ‘Namastey London’, ‘Singh Is King’, 'The Kerala Story', Sanak, blackbuster web show Human, amongst many others and he is a man of vision, and his filmography reflects the same.

Bastar is being developed and produced by  Sunshine pictures pvt ltd in association with Last monk media. While the film is slated to release on 5th April 2024, we are excited to know about the starcast of the film.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. Made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. The film will be released on 5 April 2024.

 

