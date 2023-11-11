Director Sudipto Sen SPOTTED On Set With Injured Leg - PICS

New Delhi: Director Sudipto Sen seems unstoppable as he forges ahead with the filming of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Bastar despite grappling with a severe leg injury. Sen's commitment is unwavering. His dedication for the project remains unyielding as he perseveres through challenging circumstances, embodying the spirit of resilience in the face of adversity.

A source informed, “Bastar is being shot since the past 15 days, and the relentless pace of shooting is a testament to director Sudipto Sen's unyielding commitment. Despite a heavy leg injury and wearing leg braces in both legs, Sen's determination to push through and maintain the momentum of the shoot reflects his dedication to the project."

After delivering a game-changer film, The Kerala Story, Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma are now gearing up for their next. The trio is all set to come up with their next film together, titled, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story'.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is popularly known for his filmography with films like 'Aankhen', Holiday, Force, Commando, 'Waqt', 'Namastey London', 'Singh Is King', 'The Kerala Story', Sanak, blackbuster web show Human, amongst many others.

Bastar is being developed and produced by Sunshine pictures pvt ltd in association with Last monk media. The film is slated to release on 5th April 2024.

