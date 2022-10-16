DISASTROUS! T-Series' 'Code Name Tiranga' collects far lesser than Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' at Box Office

NEW DELHI: Parineeti Chopra and Hardy Sandhu's action-drama film 'Code Name Tiranga', which has been produced by T-Series and Film Hangar, had a disastrous opening of just Rs 15 lakh on Friday (October 14). The film found no viewers on its opening day and even on a subsequent day. It clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana-Shefali Shah-Rakul Preet's campus comedy titled 'Doctor G', which had an opening of Rs 3.87 crore.

As per Box Office India report, the film failed to draw an audience to theatres despite low ticket prices of Rs 100. On Day 2, the film didn't fare well either and collected just Rs 30 lakh. The numbers are shockingly low and at this rate, chances are high that theatre owners may soon pull down the film from screens.

Notably, the disastrous Box Office figures of 'Code Name Tiranga' is far lesser than Kangana Ranaut's spy-thriller 'Dhaakad' which was released earlier this year. As per the report, the film opened at just around 20 per cent of 'Dhaakad'. The only difference is that while 'Dhaakad' was extensively promoted on all platforms, it still managed to collect only 0.55 crore on its opening day. Also, 'Dhaakad' was an expensive film in comparison to 'Code Name Tiranga'.

CODE NAME TIRANGA

'Code Name Tiranga' is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and shows Parineeti playing a RAW agent, who is on an exhilarating journey across many countries. This is Harrdy Sandhu's second Hindi film after the sports-drama '83', which failed to impress the critics and also couldn't do much at the box office.

The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala. After the theatrical release, the film is scheduled to be available for streaming worldwide exclusively on Netflix.