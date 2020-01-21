हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Malang

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur strike sizzling chemistry in 'Malang'. Here's proof

In 'Malang' new poster, Disha and Aditya look madly in love with each other. Disha sets temperature soaring in a white tee and denim shorts while Aditya looks uber cool in a vest and shorts. 

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur strike sizzling chemistry in &#039;Malang&#039;. Here&#039;s proof
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@dishapatani

New Delhi: 'Malang' stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur have set the internet on fire after the duo released a new poster of the forthcoming film. The poster features Disha sitting on Aditya's lap and they strike a sizzling chemistry. They look madly in love with each other. Disha sets temperature soaring in a white tee and denim shorts while Aditya looks uber cool in a vest and shorts. 

The poster was shared by Disha to announce the release date of another song from the film, titled 'Humrah'. 

"Begin living from one experience to the next...," Disha wrote while sharing the poster. Take a look:

A similar poster, in which Disha and Aditya steal a kiss, was shared some weeks ago ahead of the trailer launch of the film. 

Their love story was showcased in 'Malang' title track.

'Malang' is a revenge drama directed by Mohit Suri, who also helmed Aditya's 2013 blockbuster film 'Aashiqui 2'. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam.

'Malang' is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakraman.

'Malang' releases on February 7.

MalangDisha PataniAditya Roy Kapuraditya roy kapur disha patani malang
