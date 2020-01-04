हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur steal a kiss on 'Malang' new poster

'Malang' is a revenge drama helmed by 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit Suri. It is Aditya's second collaboration with Mohit after 'Aashiqui 2', which proved to be a blockbuster in 2013. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@adityaroykapur

New Delhi: Actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur set the internet on fire on Saturday with their kiss of love in the poster of their upcoming film 'Malang'. The poster features Disha on Aditya's back and she bends in front and shares a passionate kiss with him near a beach. The duo looks madly in love with each other. 

"Two Wild Souls...One Love...MALANG!" read the caption of the post shared Disha and Aditya on their respective Instagram profiles. 

'Malang' is a revenge drama helmed by 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit Suri. It is Aditya's second collaboration with Mohit after 'Aashiqui 2', which proved to be a blockbuster in 2013. 

First looks of Disha, Aditya and their co-stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu from the film was released back-to-back on Friday. Check them out here:

In November, Aditya on his birthday, treated his fans to his shirtless look from 'Malang'. He shared a picture in which he was seen wearing a bandana and a pair of sunglasses while flaunting his shirtless look. He can be seen pointing upwards in what looks like a still from a song.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

'Malang' is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakraman and it will release on February 14, 2020.

