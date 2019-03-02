Disha Patani talks about experience of working with Salman Khan in Bharat—Read

New Delhi: One of the most popular actresses of Bollywood, Disha Patani is often in news owing to her stunning social media posts. Be it raising the mercury by posing in beachwear to making hearts skip a beat by sharing endearing selfies, Disha knows how to grab attention. The actress is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Bharat' which has an ensemble star cast including superstar Salman Khan.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Disha was asked about her experience of sharing screen space with Salman for the first time.

The actress told Mirror, “Salman sir is a kind and down-to-earth man, but everyone is intimidated by him because he has a certain aura. When he walks into the set, you know a star has arrived.”

Upon being asked if she were intimidated by him, Disha said, “No, he was always nice to me and ensured I was comfortable shooting with him. Also, I knew if I got scared, I wouldn’t be able to perform so I became my character. I learnt a lot from Salman sir, he’s so hard-working and also really sweet. He enjoys eating with his team so he gets food from home and invites everyone to dig in.”

The actress plays the role of a trapeze artist in the film which is slated to release on June 5. All details of the film are being kept under the wraps and it is one of the most-awaited films of this year.

Will 'Bharat' meet the audience's expectations? Time shall tell!