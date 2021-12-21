Disha Patani to perform her own stunts in 'Yodha'

New Delhi: Disha Patani, who has joined the cast of 'Yodha', is enthusiastic about the action-packed sequences of the film.

Talking about the new development, Disha shared, "When I heard the script, it was an immediate yes for me for this project. It's exactly what I was looking for and action is something I would love to perform. I have already embarked on this journey with my directors Sagar and Pushkar and the whole team."

She further shared that she's glad to end the year whilst working for this film.

"As the title suggests, it will be a full-on action-packed movie and it is going to be a crazy ride shooting for it. I am glad that I am ending 2021 on this note," she added.

Disha, who is also passionate about martial arts, will be playing a fierce and feisty character. Apart from Disha, the film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in lead roles.

The shooting of 'Yodha' began on November 27.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's newly-minted banner Mentor Disciple Films, 'Yodha' is reportedly an aerial action film, with the backdrop of an air hijack situation.

The film, which is being helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, will release in theatres on November 11, 2022.