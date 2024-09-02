Dive Into The Intense Musical World Of Khalbali Records Starring Ram Kapoor – Trailer Out Now!

New Delhi: Upcoming original ‘Khalbali Records’ is a musical drama that explores the evolving dynamics between indie and commercial music, set against a father-son rivalry. The captivating and intense trailer was recently unveiled by JioCinema Premium.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, JioCinema wrote, “Khalbali machane wale aa rahe hai!

Get ready for the biggest musical drama of the year, #KhalbaliRecords. Streaming 12 September onwards exclusively on JioCinema Premium. Music by Amit Trivedi and Azaadi Records.”

Premiering on September 12th, ‘Khalbali Records’ boasts of a stellar ensemble cast, that includes power-house performers such as Ram Kapoor, Skand Thakur, Saloni Batra, Salonie Patel, and Punjabi rapper Prabh Deep in pivotal roles, along with appearances from renowned names including EPR, Kumar Varun, and more from across the music world.

Directed by Devanshu Singh, the series brings alive its core theme of music through soulful soundtracks produced by the ace composer Amit Trivedi along with unique indie hip-hop tracks by Azadi Records.

‘Khalbali Records’ follows the journey of Raghav, a talented music producer working at his father’s prestigious record label, Galaxy Records. After a tragic event shakes his world to its core, Raghav becomes increasingly disillusioned with the way his father’s company operates and its lack of genuine support for artists.

Speaking about his experience, lead actor Ram Kapoor says, “Khalbali Records offers a fresh perspective on the music industry, highlighting the power struggle between indie artists and commercial labels, and capturing the essence of the rising indie wave! As a self-confessed music -lover, I immensely enjoyed being a part of a series where music isn’t simply an add-on, but infact a central character taking the narrative forward. I was instantly drawn to the complex father-son relationship of my character, which allowed me to explore multiple layers of emotion and portray a figure who is ambitious, successful, and deeply flawed.”

Amit Trivedi, the music producer of the show said, “Khalbali Records is not just a series; it’s a musical journey with each note carefully chosen to reflect the myriads of emotions captured in the narrative. It’s not often that we find a show that places music at the very heart of its storytelling. It inspired me to create a soundtrack in collaboration with Azadi Records that reflects the intensity of the emotions experienced by the protagonists. It took us weeks to ensure that each note and melody was the best we could do and matched the emotions in the script.”

Prabh Deep, a prominent figure in the Indian rap scene, is making his acting debut with ‘Khalbali Records.’ Commenting on the project, he shared, “I was deeply impressed by the script and storyline. As an artist, I immediately resonated with the show’s portrayal of the industry’s upheaval, with emerging genres and formats challenging traditional norms. I’m thrilled to be part of a series that puts quality music at its heart, though I’m a bit nervous about the audience's reaction—it reminds me of the excitement I felt when I released my first song, a moment I cherish deeply.”

‘Khalbali Records’ is all set to premiere on 12th September, exclusively on JioCinema Premium.