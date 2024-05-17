Divya Khossla, Harshvardhan Rane-Starrer 'Savi' Trailer Date Announced - Check Out

New Delhi: Filmmaker Abhinay Deo's much-talked-about directorial venture, Savi features the fresh on-screen pairing of Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. The makers have now released a gripping poster announcing the trailer release date - May 21, 2024. Featuring Divya, Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor in an unseen avatar, the star cast looks impressive.

Talking about her role in Savi, Divya Khossla told Zee News Digital, "My role in 'Savi' is unlike anything I've done before. Essaying this character was both challenging and intriguing and because the character is very layered, you will see different shades and sides of Savi. The depth of her resilience and the intensity of her journey truly captivated me. And can't wait for you'll to see the trailer. It's a high-octane thriller and I’m so happy with the response we received on the teaser. I’m confident that the film will keep everyone on the edge of their seats."

Going by the teasers, promo and song 'Humdum' of Savi, fans are curious to witness the lead pair - Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane’s reel chemistry.

With the trailer just around the corner, it will be interesting to watch the mystery unfold. Savi is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 31, 2024.