Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2750094
NewsEntertainmentMovies
DIVYA KHOSSLA

Divya Khossla, Harshvardhan Rane-Starrer 'Savi' Trailer Date Announced - Check Out

Savi Trailer: The makers have announced the trailer release date on social media. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 17, 2024, 04:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Divya Khossla, Harshvardhan Rane-Starrer 'Savi' Trailer Date Announced - Check Out Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Abhinay Deo's much-talked-about directorial venture, Savi features the fresh on-screen pairing of Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. The makers have now released a gripping poster announcing the trailer release date - May 21, 2024. Featuring Divya, Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor in an unseen avatar, the star cast looks impressive.

Talking about her role in Savi, Divya Khossla told Zee News Digital, "My role in 'Savi' is unlike anything I've done before. Essaying this character was both challenging and intriguing and because the character is very layered, you will see different shades and sides of Savi. The depth of her resilience and the intensity of her journey truly captivated me. And can't wait for you'll to see the trailer. It's a high-octane thriller and I’m so happy with the response we received on the teaser. I’m confident that the film will keep everyone on the edge of their seats."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

Going by the teasers, promo and song 'Humdum' of Savi, fans are curious to witness the lead pair - Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane’s reel chemistry. 

With the trailer just around the corner, it will be interesting to watch the mystery unfold. Savi is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 31, 2024.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Modi gave a big hint in nomination from Varanasi
DNA
Who Is Responsible For The Hoarding Accident In Ghatkopar?
DNA
Why was America embarrassed by India's Chabahar deal
DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal