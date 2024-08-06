Divya Khossla’s 'Savi' Beats 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' On Netflix, Trends In Top Slot

New Delhi: Producer-turned-actress Divya Khossla’s thriller 'Savi' has surpassed 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' on Netflix, even though both films were released in the same week. 'Savi' is topping charts in several countries and gaining widespread attention.

'Savi' has also done better than other major releases featuring stars like Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is a gripping crime thriller that will keep you engaged till the last minute. Savi is now trending at Number 1 in 14 countries- India, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Maldives, Singapore, Malaysia, Mauritius, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and UAE. Savi is now available to watch on Netflix.

With 'Savi’s' success, Divya has gained further recognition for her acting chops.

The film stars Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane. It is a remake of the 2008 French film Anything for Her, whose 2010 Hollywood remake The Next Three Days with Russel Crowe shares the same story. Inspired by the tale of Savitri and Satyavan, Savi tells the story of a simple housewife who attempts to jailbreak her husband from a high-security prison in England.

Interestingly, unlike the French original and American remake, the Bollywood film has a female protagonist.