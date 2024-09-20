New Delhi: Actress Divya Khossla is gearing up for the world premiere of her acclaimed thriller 'Savi', directed by Abhinay Deo. Following its theatrical release in May, the film received a warm reception from audiences nationwide, with Khossla's compelling performance earning her widespread praise.

After a successful run in cinemas and on OTT platforms, 'Savi' will air on Sony Max at 8 PM on September 21st. The film’s engaging storyline and powerful performances have secured it a prime time slot over the weekend.

'Savi' has enjoyed significant success at the box office, buoyed by positive word of mouth and packed screenings. Its popularity continued on OTT, where it became the top-trending film and received high accolades. Khossla's performance has also garnered her several awards in the Best Actress and Global Performer categories.

Expressing her excitement about the upcoming premiere, Khossla stated, “I feel very happy to know 'Savi' is reaching every part of the world. It is a big validation for an actor when his or her film is seen across the globe. 'Savi' is already very special to me, not only because it was loved so much, but also because I majorly shouldered the responsibility of the story. It all revolved around my character, which came with its pressure but was also very thrilling. To see it get appreciated this much makes me feel quite overwhelmed. I hope people across the world like the film as much as the people who loved it in the country.”

In addition to Khossla, 'Savi' features notable performances from Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor. Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under T-Series and Vishesh Films, the film initially premiered in theaters on May 31st.